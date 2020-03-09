2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women’s Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley concluded yesterday amidst much fanfare at the Aamby Valley City. The rally saw over 100 cars with social messages drive from Nariman Point to the Aamby Valley.

Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) holds an all-women car rally every year and this year the 12th edition of the rally was organised on International Women’s Day (8 March). Over 100 cars were registered for the rally with a total of about 400 participants – all women. The rally was flagged off from NCPA, Nariman Point in Mumbai and concluded at Aamby Valley City. Like last year, the rally was headed by race car drivers, including Sneha Sharma and Diana Pundole. This was also the first time the rally had an international entry. Pat Braithwaite who drove a Morgan three-wheeler participated right after finishing the Trans India Challenge.

The TSD-format rally will have several winners – one that wins the rally with the least time penalties and others for best theme, best car decoration, etc. The winners will be announced soon. Each team picks a theme based on which the cars are decorated – all spreading awareness on a social cause. The main objective of the rally is to spread awareness on women’s rights & safety. The rally saw participation from the Navy, Maharashtra Police, and the Air Force as well with the oldest participant being 78 years old.

Pat’s Morgan was quite the highlight at the rally and all along the route from Mumbai to Aamby Valley. The couple from England Pat and Alan Braithwaite have driven over 5000 km across India in a Morgan three-wheeler to raise funds for a non-profit organisation called Goonj.

The WIAA is affiliated to the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA) and has been working extensively to promote road safety. Apart from its original aims and objectives, the association also undertakes efforts to promote tourism within the country.

WIAA is the largest automobile association in South Asia which extends to major cities in Western India through an array of activities. The association’s main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educate drivers to be more responsible on the road.

