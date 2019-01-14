2020 Volkswagen Passat Images leaked ahead of launch: India-bound Passat debuts tomorrow!

The executive sedan space is shrinking, but some bastions of the space still stand bravely in the face of adversity. One such brand comes out of German Automotive power-house Volkswagen whose Passat still has a stronghold in the space, alongside the Japanese Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord. While India got the latest version of the Passat in 2017, Volkswagen will showcase its replacement tomorrow at the North American International Auto Show. Thankfully the internet has served up a proper sneak peek for us, with images of the 2020 Accord coming out a day early, courtesy Wheelsage.

Volkswagen has branded the 2020 Passat as an all-new car, mostly based on the extensive cosmetic updates, but under the skin its mostly just an updated version of the sedan. The segment is still shrinking and the slower sales in 2019, probably prompted the company to not break the bank on the new version. As far as the design goes, the 2020 Passat looks a bit busier than the smooth svelte car that it replaces. The Front Fascia has strong design themes, with a larger grille and more prominent headlights. This particular model has also been equipped with the R-Line exterior package which adds an aggressive front bumper, faux fender vents and stylish two-tone alloy wheels. Aggressive design cues line the A-pillar but seem to fade along the shoulder line of the car. The line of the C-pillar gets a slight deviation from norm granting a more modern look to the sedan.

The boot is busier than in previous cars, but in comparison to the front seems to smooth out the design, with an integrated rear spoiler and slimmer taillights. According to the leaks, the top-shelf R-Line package also brings a black spoiler and black trim around the car with new exhaust tips.

The 2020 Passat is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0 litre 4-cylinder motor that makes 174 hp and 280 Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be mated with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. More details and a rough timeline for an India launch will be out once the car is launched tomorrow!

Image: Wheelsage