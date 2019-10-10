2020 Volkswagen Golf teased: Super sleek with futuristic interiors!

Volkswagen has released teaser images of the exteriors as well as the interiors of the next-generation Golf, ahead of its official debut set to take place on the 24th of October this year. The eighth-generation iteration of this premium hatchback will have its world premiere in Wolfsburg, Germany. Going by the teaser images, it is clear that the updated Volkswagen Golf will carry forward with the traditional design language of the hatchback. That said, the design has been revised in such a way that the car now looks sleeker and sportier.

The interiors of the new Volkswagen Golf will undergo a major makeover. The hatchback will get an all-new steering wheel. The teaser image of the interiors suggests that there will be a digital instrument cluster, just the Audi's virtual cockpit unit. The infotainment system, in the car, is a floating unit, attached with the instrument cluster. The air-vents are mounted below it and are housed in a silver accent which flows across the dashboard and into the door trims on either side.

In addition to this, there seems to be an additional touch-panel mounted on the left-hand side of the instrument cluster. On the whole, the cabin of the new Volkswagen Golf adorns a minimalistic and futuristic design.

In the European markets, the next-generation Volkswagen Golf is likely to get a 1.5-litre, TSI petrol engine and a 1.6-litre or a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The performance-oriented iteration of the Golf, i.e. the Golf GTI is likely to continue with the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol unit churning out 252 hp. In addition to this, there will be a Golf GTI TCR with 286 hp and the Golf R as well.