2020 Volkswagen Golf breaks cover: Sleeker and sharper than before!

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf has finally been unveiled. The new iteration of this premium hatchback comes with a host of changes and upgraded over its previous version. In terms of design, the new Golf looks a lot sharper and sleeker in comparison. However, it continues to retain several traditional design cues which are associated with this car. Up-front, the 2020 Volkswagen Golf comes with Matrix LED headlamps. The bumper gets a large air-diffuser which spreads across its length. The side profile of the 2020 Golf looks sporty. Similarly, there is a completely restyled rear fascia as well.

Volkswagen has given the new Golf's cabin a complete makeover. In addition to a new layout, it comes with a host of new features. For instance, there is a mobile key on offer which can be used with the help of a compatible Samsung phone. Furthermore, there is a fully digital instrument cluster available right from the base variant. The unit measure 10-inches. Also, there is an 8.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the base and mid-spec variants while the high-spec trims come with a 10-inch unit. In addition to this, the Golf gets a head-up display.

Not only this, but Volkswagen has also removed the physical buttons to operate the headlights. Replacing this is a touch-sensitive panel located on the left-hand side of the steering wheel. In addition to voice command support, the new Golf comes with integrated with Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa. Further increasing the comfort levels of the car is three-zone automatic climate control.

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf comes with three engine options. These include petrol, diesel and natural gas powerhouses. The petrol derivatives include two four-cylinder engines with 90 hp and 110 hp of power outputs, The diesel derivatives get two four-cylinder engines with 115 hp and 150 hp of power while the engine running on natural gas is good for 130 hp of power. In addition to this, there will be three mild-hyrbid and two plug-in hybrid versions of the Golf as well.

The former gets a 48V belt-starter generator along with a 48V Lithium-Ion battery. The same can be had with either a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit good for 110hp or a 1.5-litre, four=cylinder unit with 130 hp of 150 hp states of tune. The plug-in hybrid models get a 204 hp and a GTE with 245 hp of power. This version comes with a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery that promise a range of 60 km on a single charge.