2020 Triumph Bobber TFC unveiled at EICMA 2019: Limited Edition with more power, less weight

Triumph Motorcycles custom bike wing called Triumph Factory Customs has rolled out yet another gorgeous-looking TFC edition after the Thruxton TFC and Rocket 3 TFC earlier this year. Unveiled at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, Triumph Bobber TFC boasts of more power, is lighter than the standard bike and will be limited to 750 units across the world.

Triumph Bobber TFC is powered by an updated version of the liquid-cooled 1200cc parallel twin which now makes 87 hp at 6,250 rpm and 110 Nm of torque. The TFC has received a 13 percent increase in power compared to the standard Bobber and Bobber Black which produce about 77 hp. The exhaust system has also been updated with Arrow titanium pipes and carbon fibre end caps.

The second most notable change is the styling of the Triumph Bobber TFC. While the design is largely the same, it gets a new paint scheme, carbon fibre bodywork, and a short mudguard. Frame and swingarm have been black powder-coated, it gets black anodised wheels, knurled handlebar grips and billet-machined aluminium oil filler cap. The black theme continues to the Öhlins RSU spring, Öhlins forks and engine covers.

The use of lighter components has led to a weight saving of about 5 kg on the 2020 Bobber TFC. It features fully adjustable Ohlins upside-down forks and rear suspension. Braking components include twin floating discs up front with Brembo four-piston M50 radial monobloc callipers. The Bobber TFC features three ride modes – Raid, Road and Sport.

The Bobber TFC is Euro V or BS-VI compliant and is priced at GBP 15,500 (Rs 14.11 lakh) in the UK. We don't expect the Bobber TFC to arrived Indian dealerships.