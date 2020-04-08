2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Sure, in India, the Harrier to us is the Tata Harrier but Toyota have been retailing their Harrier in Japan since late-1997.

By:Published: April 8, 2020 6:07:55 PM
Photo: autocorsa.id/Instagram

The promotional video of the new-generation Toyota Harrier has appeared online, thanks to autocorsa.id/Instagram and to say the least, it does look rather fantastic. Expected to debut in June this year, Toyota Harrier retains a fair bit of design and styling from the outgoing model and substantial new touches of its own.

Sure, in India, the Harrier to us is the Tata Harrier but Toyota have been retailing their Harrier in Japan since late-1997. Toyota Harrier will now be in its fourth generation and could also provide a glimpse of what the remodeled Lexus RX could look like a bit in the future.

As seen in the video, the newt-gen Toyota Harrier will boast new sharper design with a longer bonnet, lowered stance and tapering roofline. It gets a sleek new grille and the bumpers have been redesigned as well. The silhouette suggests shortened pillars and a lowered roof, and it now has a full-width tail lamp that seems to be inspired by the Lexus UX.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Autocorsa Indonesia (@autocorsa.id) on

Also read: Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

New features would include an electrochromic sunroof that can be dimmed (eliminating the need for blinds) as well as a dashcam integrated in the rear-view mirror.

The new Toyota Harrier will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and will also have the option of a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine. The promotional video is expected to be released in about a month from now. Watch it first above. About its possible launch in India – it isn’t likely. If they do someday, the name will perhaps need a rethink.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Ford India extends free 24x7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Ford India extends free 24x7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Hero MotoCorp removes XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R from official website: Possible reasons listed!

Hero MotoCorp removes XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R from official website: Possible reasons listed!

Skoda Karoq India first look: Volkswagen T-Roc rival's specs, features

Skoda Karoq India first look: Volkswagen T-Roc rival's specs, features

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest Softail with all-black theme

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest Softail with all-black theme

Studds Helmet protective glasses & face shields on sale to fight Covid-19

Studds Helmet protective glasses & face shields on sale to fight Covid-19

Rapido joins hands with Big Basket, Big Bazaar & Spencer’s Retail for essential supplies amid Covid-19 lockdown

Rapido joins hands with Big Basket, Big Bazaar & Spencer’s Retail for essential supplies amid Covid-19 lockdown