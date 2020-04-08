2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Sure, in India, the Harrier to us is the Tata Harrier but Toyota have been retailing their Harrier in Japan since late-1997.

Photo: autocorsa.id/Instagram

The promotional video of the new-generation Toyota Harrier has appeared online, thanks to autocorsa.id/Instagram and to say the least, it does look rather fantastic. Expected to debut in June this year, Toyota Harrier retains a fair bit of design and styling from the outgoing model and substantial new touches of its own.

Sure, in India, the Harrier to us is the Tata Harrier but Toyota have been retailing their Harrier in Japan since late-1997. Toyota Harrier will now be in its fourth generation and could also provide a glimpse of what the remodeled Lexus RX could look like a bit in the future.

As seen in the video, the newt-gen Toyota Harrier will boast new sharper design with a longer bonnet, lowered stance and tapering roofline. It gets a sleek new grille and the bumpers have been redesigned as well. The silhouette suggests shortened pillars and a lowered roof, and it now has a full-width tail lamp that seems to be inspired by the Lexus UX.

New features would include an electrochromic sunroof that can be dimmed (eliminating the need for blinds) as well as a dashcam integrated in the rear-view mirror.

The new Toyota Harrier will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and will also have the option of a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine. The promotional video is expected to be released in about a month from now. Watch it first above. About its possible launch in India – it isn’t likely. If they do someday, the name will perhaps need a rethink.

