2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

The torch relay, which is normally a huge part of the Olympic games and attracts large numbers of people who come out to see it, will happen on a reduced scale this year without any spectators.

By:Published: March 25, 2020 2:36:06 PM

 

2020 Tokyo Olympic has been postponed to next year in the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus but the Olympic flame was lit in Greece and it will complete the torch relay. Instead of going from hand to hand by torch-bearing runners and athletes, the flame will travel by car, Japantimes quoted sources.

The torch relay, which is normally a huge part of the Olympic games and attracts large numbers of people who come out to see it, will happen on a reduced scale this year without any spectators. The decision is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus to people who would normally line up at the roads to watch the flame go past.

Plans for the torch relay are still being finalised with the fate of the Tokyo Games set to become clearer in the coming weeks. It would be difficult transporting a live fire in a car without the possibility of the car arriving at the destination on fire, so it will be carried in a small lantern. So far, it is not known what car will be used for the relay. Could be an electric supercar or something like a Honda N-Box or most likely something in the middle of these two extremes.

The Olympic flame was lit on the ancient grounds of Olympia, Greece, on March 12 and arrived in Japan last Friday. The Greek leg of the torch relay was suspended after just one day due to fears of further spreading the virus.

The torch relay is a symbolic event that begins with the torch being lit on the ancient grounds of Olympia and culminates in the flame lighting the Olympic cauldron during the Games’ opening ceremony.

