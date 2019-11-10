2020 Tata Nexon facelift spied up close with refreshed design: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift has been spied yet again and this time the better pictures, courtesy Team-BHP, reveal a lot about this 2020 model. The production-ready test mule has been snapped with a new fascia which looks quite sharper and more appealing than before. The headlamp cluster looks new with L-shaped LED DRL design along with a reworked bonnet and bumper. Moreover, you can also notice a single slat grille up front aiming at a better visual appeal. The rear end of the vehicle looks largely unchanged. Coming to the interiors, the previous spy shots suggested that the new Nexon facelift will get a new steering wheel.

2020 Tata Nexon facelift rear (Image source: Team-BHP.com)

The new 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will most likely draw power from BS-VI compliant engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and an AMT like the existing model. India launch of the new 2020 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to take place sometime soon. With the BS-VI deadline of April 2020, the carmaker is expected to roll out the new Nexon early next year.

Prices of the new Tata Nexon facelift will be significantly higher compared to the BS-IV model. While the petrol model is expected to see a price hike of close to Rs 10,000, the diesel version will see prices increasing up to close to Rs 50,000. The new Nexon will continue to rub shoulders against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the segment. Tata Nexon price in India currently ranges between Rs 6.58 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also testing the Nexon EV at present and this one too is expected to make its debut in early 2020. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the info. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: Team-BHP.com