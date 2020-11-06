Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

The Tata Harrier has yet another special edition model. Tata Motors has now launched the new stealthy Harrier Camo Edition which comes in a new Cammo green colour and a new list of features and accessories.

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition has been launched in India. Hoping to build on the momentum it has gained recently seeing a rise in demand, Tata Motors has introduced yet another special edition of the SUV. The Harrier Camo Edition will be available this festive season and will start form a price of Rs 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Additionally, Tata Motors will also offer an accessories kit with the Camo Edition with bespoke elements for the model. These accessory packages start from a price of Rs 27,000. The Harrier is available in standard trim, with the basic option of Dual-Tone colour scheme. Additionally, there is also a highly popular Dark Edition model and now the Camo Edition builds on that offering.

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Changes

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition comes in an all-new Camo Green exterior paint with grey accents. The diamond-cut 16-inch alloy-wheel, like the Dark Edition, are finished in black. A “CAMO” badge on the front fender is the final touch to the exterior. Whereas inside the cabin, Tata Motors has given the Harrier Camo an all-black look with a dark stone effect trim on the dashboard. The seats are wrapped in black leatherette material with contrast green stitching. Additionally, the usual chrome touches have instead been finished in gunmetal grey.

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Accessory Package

The optional accessory package will offer additional elements for the interior as well as the exterior. There is special CAMO graphics and Harrier badging on the bonnet that will be finished in black. While functional elements like roof rails, side running boards and front parking sensors will be offered. The accessory package for the interior will offer a back seat organiser, scuff plates with “OMEGARC” badging on the door sills and sunshades on the windows. Additionally, designer 3D moulded floor mats, trunk mat and an anti-skid dash mat will also be available.

The Tata Harrier was updated earlier this year with the BS6 update. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced turbo diesel engine produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque. As standard, you get a 6-speed manual, or the Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic. The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is available in XT variants and above for the manual version. You will have to opt for XZ and above variants if you want the automatic. Prices of the Tata Harrier Camo and Tata Harrier Dark Edition are identical.

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition variant wise ex-showroom Delhi prices are as follows:

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Manual Prices:

Tata Harrier XT Camo: Rs 16.5 lakh

Tata Harrier XT+ Camo: Rs 17.3 lakh

Tata Harrier XZ Camo: Rs 17.85 lakh

Tata Harrier XZ+ Camo: Rs 19.10 lakh

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Automatic Prices:

Tata Harrier XZA Camo: Rs 19.15 lakh

Tata Harrier XZA+ Camo: Rs 20.30

