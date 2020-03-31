2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

We take an in-depth look through images at the new 2020 Harrier which has recently been launched with a BS6 engine and an automatic gearbox.

The Tata Harrier was recently updated with new features, mild styling tweaks and an uprated engine. We take a closer look at the 2020 Harrier in images to see what is new and what it has to offer against rivals like the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

2020 Tata Harrier Exterior Front Styling

For the 2020 model year, Tata has mildly updated the Harrier SUV. The overall design is pretty much identical from the front as it only gets a chrome package that gives it small chrome inserts around the headlamps and front grille.

2020 Tata Harrier Exterior Rear Styling

At the rear, the new Harrier is identical in design to the outgoing version but the new Calypso Red colour that replaces the Orange from the older model, does help the Harrier stand out just that little bit more.

2020 Tata Harrier Exterior Alloy Wheels

The alloy wheels in the older Harrier were very plain and vanilla. Thankfully, Tata has addressed that with the 2020 update in the Harrier by giving the higher-spec models dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels that complement the Harrier’s overall design.

2020 Tata Harrier Interior

The interior of the Harrier is unchanged when it comes to design. However, Tata has worked on the ergonomics of the vehicle and also added a few new features in the higher variants. All of these make the Harrier just a little bit easier to live with.

2020 Tata Harrier Steering Wheel Driver Cockpit

For the driver, the Harrier offers the same chunky multifunction steering wheel. It is nice to hold, but the 3 and 9-o’ clock positions are a little too chunky, so getting a comfortable grip can be difficult. While the upper half of the dash uses good quality materials, plastic quality in the lower half and the rest of the interior trim panels could be improved.

2020 Tata Harrier Instrument Cluster

The new Harrier uses the same instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT screen for all the ancillary information on the left, and an analogue speedometer on the right. The screen itself is also the same, however, the graphics have been updated slightly like accommodating the Diesel Emission Fluid (DEF) gauge for the AdBlue fluid.

2020 Tata Harrier Touchscreen Infotainment System

For the new Harrier, Tata is using the same 8.8-inch wide-screen touchscreen infotainment system from the older model. It features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the touch response is good and the graphics are crisp and smooth. However, the screen for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the reversing camera do not exploit the entire real estate available on the screen.

2020 Tata Harrier Sunroof

The biggest change in the Harrier in terms of features is the addition of the large panoramic sunroof in the XZ+ models. The large glass roof helps brighten the cabin, although it does eat into the headroom for the rear passengers ever so slightly.

2020 Tata Harrier Sunroof Switches

The panoramic sunroof in the 2020 Harrier can be operated with the help of three overhead switches. One is reserved for the blinds, the second is dedicated to the partial opening of the sunroof itself, while the third switch opes the front half of the glass roof entirely. While this may be a neat feature, all of them could have been managed with a traditional single or dual switch layout.

2020 Tata Harrier Ergonomics

The older Harrier had certain ergonomic issues. Tata seems to have addressed some of them. Earlier, the primary USB outlet was impossible to reach but it has now been redesigned for easier access and Tata has also thrown in another USB port in the centre console under the armrest. However, the aircraft-inspired handbrake design does take some getting used to.

2020 Tata Harrier ORVMs

The older Harrier had massive outside rearview mirrors. While it helped provide good visibility, they resulted in massive blind spots and also created a lot of wind noise at high speed. Tata addressed the issue with slightly smaller and more aerodynamic ORVMs for the 2020 Harrier. This has addressed both the issues with the previous Harrier.

2020 Tata Harrier Engine

The engine in the Harrier is still the same 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo diesel motor from Fiat. The motor has been upgraded to BS6 and has been given a much-needed power boost. It now produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

2020 Tata Harrier Drive Modes

Like before, the Harrier is equipped with drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. With the retuned engine and the added power, the Harrier feels comfortable to be driven in all three modes. City is the most relaxing mode to use as it strikes the right balance between performance and comfort. The engine is a little noisier in Sport mode. Tata also offers three off-Road modes along with traction control and hill-descent control as well.

2020 Tata Harrier Transmission

The Harrier has also gotten a much needed automatic option. the diesel engine is offered with a 6-speed manual, and the new 6-speed automatic. The automatic option is offered with all variants of the Harrier, apart from the base ‘XE’ model.

2020 Tata Harrier Driving Dynamics

The Harrier seems quite refined to drive on the road, especially with the new automatic transmission. However, should you shift to tiptronic manual mode, it changes to Sport mode by default. The engine is smooth and offers linear response with no noticeable turbo lag. The ride quality is also supple with an underlying firmness. This helps keep the body roll to a minimum, but long journeys in the Harrier are not uncomfortable even for rear passengers. However, the steering despite being a hydraulic unit could have offered better feedback.

2020 Tata Harrier On-road Price

Tata Motors has priced the Harrier a little bit on the higher side, and it could have been a little more competitive. The on-road price of the Harrier in Delhi starts from Rs 16.47 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.21 lakh. In Mumbai, the Harrier is priced between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 24.6 lakh, while in Bengaluru, the prices range from Rs 17.43 lakh to Rs 25.57 lakh.

