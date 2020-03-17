2020 Tata Harrier BS6 pricier than Creta, Hector but worth the money? Variants explained

The Tata Harrier has a lot to offer, but it demands a hefty price tag. We break down the variants of what each of them has to offer to find out its worth it against its rivals.

By:Updated: March 17, 2020 12:47:22 PM

The Tata Harrier was recently upgraded to BS6 and Tata has finally thrown in an automatic transmission as well. Additionally, Tata has worked towards fixing the ergonomic issues with the Harrier. The automaker has also thrown in a few new features in the Harrier and rejigged some the variants and offerings. We break down each variant and its price to see which offers the best value for money and compare it against its rivals, the Hyundai Creta and MG Hector.

The Tata Harrier is available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+, but the automatic is only available in XMA, XZA and XZA+. The offering for the auto and manual models pretty much identical in the Harrier. The XZ/XZA and XZ+/XZA+ are also offered with dark edition or dual-tone combination, of course for an additional fee.

What is new in the Harrier are a mostly under the skin as the engine is now BS6 compliant and the 2.0-litre motor produces 170hp, 30hp more than before. The engine by default is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, but the new offering with it is the option of the 6-speed automatic. Prices for the automatic version start from Rs 16.25 lakh. While the offering with the manual is largely unchanged and pretty much identical to the AT variants, here is a variant and price-wise break down of the Harrier automatic.

Harrier XMA

The Harrier XMA is priced at Rs 16.25 lakh. As Tata Motors has now offered its ESP package as standard, the XMA also benefits with the same. The ESP is supported by 12 additional features that include Corner Stability Control, hill-hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation and more. Dual Airbags with ABS and EBD are also offered as standard. The Harrier XMA also comes with projector headlamps, front fog lamps, electronically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer and a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat. It is also equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Harrier XZA

The second-to -top, XZA trim is priced at Rs 18.8 lakh, the Dual Tone option costs Rs 10,000 more and the Dark Edition is Rs 20,000 more over the standard model which brings the price of Harrier XZA up to Rs 19 lakh. What the XZA offers over the lower variant include Xenon HID projector headlamps with cornering fog lamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, faux wood interior trim, brown leather upholstery, auto headlamps and wipers, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, soft-touch dashboard, 9-speaker JBL audio system, rear parking camera, auto-climate control, cruise control, electronically foldable ORVM, 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, 6 airbags, hill-descent control and off-road ABS.


Harrier XZA+

The top-spec variant builds on that with a Panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming IRVM, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. But due to the sunroof predominantly, the asking price of the XZA+ is an eye-watering Rs 19.99 lakh. But the dual-tone option in the XZA+ is an additional Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for the Dark edition.

The variant wise prices of the Harrier are as follows:

XE – Rs 13.69 lakh

XM – Rs 15 lakh / XMA – Rs 16.25 lakh

XT – Rs 16.25 lakh

XZ – Rs 17.50 lakh / XZA – Rs 18.8 lakh

XZ+ – Rs 18.75 lakh / XZA+ – Rs 19.99 lakh

The most value for money variant for the Harrier would probably be the XZ or XZA variant as you get all the functionalities apart from the panoramic sunroof. Not only does the sunroof eat into the headroom for rear passengers, shelling out Rs 20 lakh for the Harrier is a bit of a stretch. The pricing of the Harrier could have been more aggressive when compared to what the competition is readily offering is a lot more, for a lot less. The new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector offer a lot more equipment and all are internet-enabled models. Also, if you do plan to go and sell out Rs 20-23 lakh, what is exactly wrong with the Jeep Compass and its 9-speed automatic?

If you do have your heart set on the Harrier, then the XZ/XZA variants are what you should consider but against the competition, for example, the Harrier XZA Dual Tone is Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the top of the line Hyundai Creta . if you are willing to look elsewhere, then the competition has vehicles that are equally well or more equipped than the Harrier.

