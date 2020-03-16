2020 Tata Harrier Automatic BS6: Changes and key features listed!

Six-speed automatic gearbox, more powerful engines, ESP in all variants, and redesigned exterior mirrors.

By:Published: March 16, 2020 10:20:49 AM

The Harrier, the flagship SUV from Tata Motors, was first launched in January 2019. Built on the OmegaArc (short for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture), which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, the Harrier has been a critically-acclaimed SUV, especially for its futuristic design, but it didn’t have an automatic gearbox. Now, the company has introduced the new Harrier 2020. Among other things, it gets an automatic gearbox and BS6 engines. Changes include:

New BS6 diesel engine that develops 170PS power and 350Nm torque (the previous generation produced 140PS); Six-speed automatic gearbox (derived from Hyundai); A new calypso red colour with dual-tone options; Redesigned (slightly smaller) exterior mirrors; Additional USB port; New alloy wheel design; Electronic stability program (ESP) across all variants; ESP is a safety technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).

It’s available in both manual and automatic gearbox options, and is priced Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh (manual) and Rs 16.25 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (automatic).
(Ex-showroom prices)

