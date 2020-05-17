2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

The Suzuki Swift facelift in Japan has been unwrapped and it gets some new tech and cosmetic upgrades. But what’s in store for the Indian market from Maruti Suzuki? Read on to find out.

The Suzuki Swift facelift has been revealed in Japan for the 2020 model year and it comes with minor design tweaks, and some new features and equipment as well. The majority of the new Swift’s design updates are seen on the exterior, but they are subtle in nature. The interior remains fairly the same, but again there are subtle changes.

The 2020 Suzuki Swift facelift gets a tweaked front grille that moves away from the multi-slat patter to a honey-comb mesh grille with a single slat with a chrome accent that runs the width of the grille in the centre. The bottom chin of the front bumper has been tweaked slightly for a sportier look, and the headlamps see minor tweaks as well. There are no changes to the rear of the car, although in profile, the Swift comes with a new set of alloy wheels. The Swift in Japan also comes with a new palette of colours and dual-tone options.

The interior doesn’t stray too far from the model it replaces. The changes are predominantly subtle again. The dashboard design trims have been tweaked, it features new fabric seats, while the higher-spec models in Japan get paddle shifters and a 360-degree camera. The powertrain options in Japan include a 91hp, 1.2-litre petrol unit, while some variants are offered with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid system. Suzuki also offers a proper hybrid model of the Swift in Japan that includes a 13hp electric motor which runs parallel to the same engine.

The changes to the Japanese-spec model of the Swift are mild. The Swift for the Indian market, however, will feature more upgrades, along the lines of the recently introduced Dzire facelift. The Swift will get the new 1.2-litre Dual-Jet, Dual-VVT petrol engine that is capable of 90hp. Like the Dzire, the Swift in India may also get upgraded brakes and new equipment as well. Unlike before, the new Swift will only be offered as a petrol model and the new petrol engine will come mated to an AMT automatic option with a 5-speed manual as standard. The new paddle shifters, 360-degree camera features are unlikely to be offered in India. The price of the Swift is also expected to rise by a fair amount for the new features and petrol models. But it is possible that Maruti Suzuki could offer the new Swift in India borrowing some of the colours and dual-tone paint options from the Japanese palette.

