2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT India Launch Highlights: Engine, specs, price

Skoda Rapid TSI AT overview

Skoda Rapid TSI AT gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed torque converter. The automatic gearbox is available in five trims, namely Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo.

Variant-wise prices:Rapid TSI Rider Plus AT - Rs 9.49 lakhRapid TSI Ambition AT - Rs 11.29 lakhRapid TSI Onyx AT - Rs 11.49 lakhRapid TSI Style AT - Rs 12.99 lakhRapid TSI Monte Carlo AT - Rs 13.29 lakh