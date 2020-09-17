2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT India Launch Highlights: Engine, specs, price

Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch Today: Skoda Rapid TSI was launched in India in May this year at prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bookings for the AT were opened some two weeks ago at Rs 25,000. Today, Skoda India has announced the price for the automatic variant and deliveries will begin starting tomorrow. The Rapid TSI range in India is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with 109 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The new variant launched today comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.24 kpl.
Highlights
Skoda Rapid TSI AT gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed torque converter. The automatic gearbox is available in five trims, namely Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo.
Variant-wise prices:Rapid TSI Rider Plus AT - Rs 9.49 lakhRapid TSI Ambition AT - Rs 11.29 lakhRapid TSI Onyx AT - Rs 11.49 lakhRapid TSI Style AT - Rs 12.99 lakhRapid TSI Monte Carlo AT - Rs 13.29 lakh
Skoda Rapid TSI AT has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh.
Skoda Rapid TSI AT is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that 109 hp at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 179 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed torque converter. Skoda says that the 2020 model is 5% more powerful and has had a 14% rise in torque output as well in comparison to the previous generation. Also, the new Rapid claims a fuel efficiency of 16.24 kpl which is a 9% increase over the outgoing model.
Skoda first used the Rapid nameplate back in the 1930s with the Skoda Rapid Type 901 and was brought back again in the 1980s with the rear-engined Rapid Coupe, followed by Skoda Rapid's launch in India in November 2011. Skoda Auto India achieved the milestone of rolling out 1 lakh units of Skoda Rapid from its Chakan facility in June 2019.
New and existing customers can avail of Skoda Supercare:Two-year package priced at Rs 15,777 onwards and Four-year package at Rs 29,999 onwardsSkoda extended warranty programme covers the fifth and sixth year of ownership
Skoda Auto is planning to double its dealership network across India and within the next three years, aims to be present in 50 new cities. Customers have the option to visit the showroom or book their car online.
Skoda Auto India states that its car sales have revived back to near pre-pandemic numbers after the lifting of the lockdown in India.
Skoda plans to introduce 30 new models across its markets the world over by 2022 in what is its largest model offensive campaign in 125 years. One of them will be the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV, Hollis added.
Skoda Auto marks its 125th anniversary this year. Skoda delivered 4,26,700 cars around the world in the first half of this year which is a 30 percent drop compared to the same period last year, amounting to revenue of EUR 7,546 million and an operating profit of EUR 228 million - Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.
The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option will be available in five trims with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rider Plus and ranging up to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Monte Carlo.
Skoda India will be live streaming the launch event for Rapid TSI AT today at 11.00 am.
Skoda Rapid TSI was launched at prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Rapid AT will rival the Hyundai Verna turbo-DCT, Honda City CVT, Volkswagen Vento AT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. Expect the AT version to be priced about Rs 60,000 higher than its manual variants.
Rapid TSI variants and prices: Std – Rs 7.49 lakh, Ambition – Rs 9.99 lakh, Onyx – Rs 10.19 lakh, Style- Rs 11.49 lakh, and Monte Carlo – Rs 11.79 lakh
The Rapid TSI range is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that makes 109 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The new variant come with a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.24 kpl. The automatic version replaces the famed DSG twin-clutch system with a more cost-effective torque convertor unit.
Skoda India is set to launch the Rapid TSI AT in the country today at 11. But before that, allow us to provide a little background on what to expect in terms of gearbox, price and features. The 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI was launched in India in May this year and the bookings for the AT have also been open.