2020 India-bound Skoda Rapid breaks cover: Honda City, Maruti Ciaz rival gets major update!

The next-generation Skoda Rapid has been revealed. The Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rival, with this full-model update, gets revised exterior styling and a host of new features. The new Rapid should be making its way to the Indian shores sometime during the year 2020. This is essentially the second-generation iteration of the Rapid and for now, has just been introduced for the Russian market. The new Rapid gets a completely redesigned front fascia. The headlights now bear a sharper look and are a lot sleeker to look at. Their design is in sync with the brand's latest design language. The design of the bumper has also been revised along with slight revisions in the butterfly grille. All of these changes give the 2020 Skoda Rapid an aggressive stance.

The side profile of the 2020 Skoda Rapid has also been revised and so is the rear fascia. There is a thick shoulder line, which gives this sedan a strong look. At the back, the redesigned tail-lamps, which are in sync with the shape of the headlamps, might not be to everyone's liking. But their 3D design does make them look quite appealing.

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Rapid has also undergone major changes. The layout of the dashboard has been completely revised. Though all-black in colour, it does come with chrome highlights. There is a centrally mounted floating touchscreen system, a digital driver's display and a three-spoke, multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel. There is a slight possibility that Skoda might alter the design, though minutely when the new Rapid arrives in India.

The Russian-spec 2020 Skoda Rapid is being offered with four petrol engine options. These include three 1.6-litre MPI engine churning out 90 hp, 110 hp and 115 hp respectively. In addition to this, there is a 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well which is good for 125 hp of power. The 90 hp and the 110 hp MPI engines are paired as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the 115 hp MPI motor gets a 6-speed AT. The 1.4-litre TSI has been paired with a 7-speed DSH unit.

When the 2020 Skoda Rapid comes to India, it will get a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of churning out 105 hp of power. Transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic option.