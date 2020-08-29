2020 Skoda Rapid AT bookings open: Token amount, engine specs and more details

Skoda says that when compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, it offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor.

By:Published: August 29, 2020 10:59 AM

skoda rapid

Skoda Auto India has started the booking window for the Rapid AT for Rs 25,000 across all its authorised dealerships in the country and on its website. It will be delivered starting September 18 onwards. Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Rapid TSI range boasts 1.0-litre turbocharged engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. We will now introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point.” The TSI engine (999cc) produces 110PS of power and 175Nm of torque, and the AT, with the six-speed transmission, offers 16.24 kpl
under standard test conditions.

