2020 Skoda Octavia spotted: Honda Civic rival gets extra bling

Next-generation Skoda Octavia, which is set to make its global debut later this year, has been spotted testing in a mildly camouflaged avatar. This is the first time that the new iteration of the Octavia has been snapped in its sedan avatar. The images, curtsey auto.cz, shows that the 2020 Octavia is going to ditch the twin-headlamp set-up of the current model, which was a bit polarising, for a sleek and sharp single unit one. At the back, the tail-lamps will be completely revised as well and are going to be wrap-around units. The boot-lid will have the bold Skoda lettering, replacing the badge, as we have seen on all recent models from the Czech carmaker.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia is likely to be based on the MQB platform. As a result of this, we expect the new iteration of this sedan to be slightly longer and wider in comparison to the present model. On the inside, the 2020 Octavia will an all-new dashboard layout. In addition to this, the equipment list of the sedan also set to increase substantially. Expect it to come with a fully-digital instrument cluster, along with a large central touchscreen which will serve as an infotainment system and also have controls for the air-con system and other vehicle operations.

Image Credits: Auto.CZ

The engine line-up of the 2020 Skoda Octavia will include petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol line-up could include a 2.0-litre and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit in the international markets. Similarly, the diesel derivatives are likely to get a 2.0-litre unit. Transmission options will include manual as well as DSG automatic gearboxes.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia will make its global debut sometime later this year. Consequently, expect the same to make its entry in the Indian market not before late 2020 or early 2021, that is if Skoda decides to bring it at all, curtsey the state of the D-segment which is currently under pressure in India thanks to the growing popularity of compact SUVs. Nevertheless, if the next-gen Skoda Octavia arrives in India, it will continue to compete with the likes of Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra.

