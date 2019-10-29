2020 Skoda Octavia RS image leaked: Looks sleeker and sportier

Images of the next-generation Skoda Octavia were recently leaked online, days after the Czech automaker officially released the design sketches of the same. Now ahead of this executive sedan's unveiling, which is set to take place next month, an image of its go-faster version, the Octavia RS has been shared on forum.skodahome.cz. This image showcases the exterior design of the Skoda Octavia RS. In order for the RS to stand out from the standard version, Skoda has given the it a few visual updates. Though the headlights remain the same, the front grille, instead of a chrome surround, get an all-black accent. The front bumper has also been restyled in order to give it a sharper look and a small front splitter has been added as well.

Similarly, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with a new set of alloy wheels which look sportier than the standard ones. Though the rear fascia of the car is not visible in the leaked images, it would be safe to say that the rear bumper of the Octavia RS will feature a slightly different design than the standard iteration.

Also, just like the exteriors, the interiors of the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS will remain broadly the same as the standard car. However, there will be minor changes in the upholstery and cabin colour scheme department.

The current generation of the Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine. This unit is capable of churning out 230 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. We expect the new Octavia RS to get the same engine with slightly re-tuned performance. It will continue to be paired with a 6-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia will make its global debut by the end of this year. It will arrive in India sometime during the second half of 2020. The Octavia RS will also make its way to the Indian shores eventually.

Image Credits: forum.skodahome.cz