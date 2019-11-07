2020 Skoda Octavia interior design sketches revealed: Luxurious, elegant and futuristic!

The new 2020 Skoda Octavia is set to be revealed on 11th November and the manufacturer has already given a hint of the exteriors by revealing the design sketches a few days back. The upcoming Octavia shares its styling cues with the new Superb and will now feature a single headlamp cluster and a wide butterfly grille. The Superb influence can also be seen in the sweeping bonnet that surely gives character to the car. There is no denying the fact that the new Skoda Octavia will have a better and more premium appearance compared to its predecessor that should keep the buyers happy for long. Now, Skoda has now dropped a hint about the interiors of the new Octavia.

The cabin of the new model gets multiple changes for good reasons. As suggested by the images, the new Octavia will get a two-spoke steering wheel along with a new dashboard layout. You can see a fully digital instrument cluster along with a central touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to be a 10-inch unit. In the center console, a small rocker switch has replaced the selector lever and Skoda has also confirmed that the new Octavia will get a Climatronic three-zone air conditioning system.

Skoda says that the shape of the dashboard takes inspiration from the typical Skoda fascia. The company adds that the dashboard has been designed in such a manner that the user's hand will get support while using the central touchscreen. No denying that the cabin of the new 2020 Skoda Octavia looks quite radical and another good thing is that the cabin will offer better space than before as confirmed by the company.

