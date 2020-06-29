2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

The Skoda Octavia CNG has got a near 700km range and has three separate fuel tanks. The boot space is still as big as a C-segment sedan and that's a bonus point.

By:Published: June 29, 2020 10:56 AM

Skoda unveiled the new Octavia earlier this year. The company promised that it will introduce other variants of the car in a phased manner. Now, the new Skoda Octavia CNG has been unveiled. The Skoda Octavia CNG variant is called G-TEC. This Skoda Octavia variant is powered by a 130hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that also runs on CNG. Whilst running on petrol, Skoda claims that the car will deliver 21.7kmpl and while using CNG, it will run 27.77km/kg. Those used to CNG hatchbacks will scoff at these figures but here we are talking of a D-segment sedan that weighs close to 1.5 tonnes. If the new Skoda Octavia comes to India with this CNG option, it will be a runaway hit. Why? No other sedan in this category offers a CNG. Having a CNG powertrain will reduce the running cost to less than half. There is another reason. Scroll down to see.

The Skoda Octavia’s CNG tank doesn’t sit in the conventional boot like you will think. Instead it resides closer to the ground. Yes, it is situated under the body of the car. There is not just one tank but three of them. The total CNG holding capacity of these tanks is 17.37kg. These provide for a 500km range while the petrol tank only has nine litres fuel capacity. Overall, the Skoda Octavia can run (bi-fuel) close to 700km before needing a refuel. The aforementioned boot capacity goes down from the massive near 600 litres to 455. But it is still useable.

Given that our government is bullish on CNG pumping stations, it makes sense for Skoda to bring in this variant next year. As it is, diesels are no longer a part of the Skoda portfolio in India and hence a viable option will be CNG. What do you think? Should Skoda bring in this CNG version?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online