2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

The Skoda Octavia CNG has got a near 700km range and has three separate fuel tanks. The boot space is still as big as a C-segment sedan and that's a bonus point.

Skoda unveiled the new Octavia earlier this year. The company promised that it will introduce other variants of the car in a phased manner. Now, the new Skoda Octavia CNG has been unveiled. The Skoda Octavia CNG variant is called G-TEC. This Skoda Octavia variant is powered by a 130hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that also runs on CNG. Whilst running on petrol, Skoda claims that the car will deliver 21.7kmpl and while using CNG, it will run 27.77km/kg. Those used to CNG hatchbacks will scoff at these figures but here we are talking of a D-segment sedan that weighs close to 1.5 tonnes. If the new Skoda Octavia comes to India with this CNG option, it will be a runaway hit. Why? No other sedan in this category offers a CNG. Having a CNG powertrain will reduce the running cost to less than half. There is another reason. Scroll down to see.

The Skoda Octavia’s CNG tank doesn’t sit in the conventional boot like you will think. Instead it resides closer to the ground. Yes, it is situated under the body of the car. There is not just one tank but three of them. The total CNG holding capacity of these tanks is 17.37kg. These provide for a 500km range while the petrol tank only has nine litres fuel capacity. Overall, the Skoda Octavia can run (bi-fuel) close to 700km before needing a refuel. The aforementioned boot capacity goes down from the massive near 600 litres to 455. But it is still useable.

Given that our government is bullish on CNG pumping stations, it makes sense for Skoda to bring in this variant next year. As it is, diesels are no longer a part of the Skoda portfolio in India and hence a viable option will be CNG. What do you think? Should Skoda bring in this CNG version?

