2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

The original launch plan for Skoda Karoq has had to be updated due to the nationwide lockdown and now it will launch after 17 May. It will be a digital launch and bookings have been open for Rs 50,000.

By:Published: May 3, 2020 3:57:17 PM
skoda karoq bookings openSkoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq has been on the list of new car launches for the manufacturer for quite some time now. BS6 Skodas were supposed to launch in March but the fact that the coronavirus lockdown has thrown plans off track for nearly all of the global population is not really news anymore. The original launch plan for the Karoq has had to be updated as well and now it will launch after 17 May when the nationwide lockdown is expected to lift. It will be a digital launch and bookings have been open for Rs 50,000.

2020 Skoda Karoq will retail in India through the CBU (completely built-up) route and will only sell in one fully-loaded variant like Volkswagen T-Roc. It’ll have six colour options – Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey.

Watch Skoda Octavia vRS245, Karoq, Vision IN Concept walk around below:

The Karoq will come under the 2,500 units homologation relaxation rule. It will come with full-LED headlamps, projector fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps. Dimensions are 4,382mm length, 1,841mm width, 1,605mm height and a wheelbase of 2,638mm.

Also read: Skoda Superb recalled in India for this fault: More than 2,000 cars affected

It will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine that makes 148 hp and 250 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. On the inside, the cabin is highlighted by a virtual cockpit and an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. The Karoq is a five-seat model with an expectant price tag slightly above the T-Roc.

