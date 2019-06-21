2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 specs revealed: To be most powerful street-legal Ford ever!

While most people have been speculating and spreading rumours that the upcoming 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 will make preposterous power and torque figures with some claims stating it will be over 700hp.

Ford has finally put those rumours to rest by confirming the official power and torque figures that the GT500’s supercharged V8 will churn out. A statement released from Ford on their official website simply states that the 5.2-litre engine will deliver 760hp and 847Nm of torque making it “The most powerful street-legal Ford ever – with the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world… Enough said.”

For now, Ford is still reluctant to say anything else about the new Shelby GT500. However, they have said that it will be a sub-3 second car from 0-100kmph, and can run a quarter mile in under 11 seconds. The engine will come with a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic only from Tremec which is claimed to shift in less than 100ms and can change its characteristics by changing driving modes. It will get a drag mode with rpm-selectable launch control. Ford will also equip the GT500 with the line-lock system from the standard Mustang GT, that can allow the driver to do burnouts in order to heat up the tyres before a drag race.

The motor itself will be a hand-built all-aluminium alloy block with a 2.65-litre roots-type supercharger with an intercooler placed within the V of the engine. The suspension will be bespoke to the Shelby GT500 with active dampers with lightweight coil-springs in order to deal with the colossal amount of power and torque being sent to the rear wheels. Brembo has been employed to supply the 6-piston callipers on the 420mm tow piece disc rotors. As standard, the Shelby Mustang GT500 will come with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Should that not suffice, two handling packages will also be on offer that allows for adjustable struts and a spoiler. Additionally, a Carbon Fibre Track Package will also be available with 20-inch carbon-fibre wheels that are 0.5 inches wider at the rear wrapped in stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and adjustable GT4-spec rear spoiler, front chin-splitter and will render the rear seats as jetsam. The 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 will be ready to go on sale later this year in international markets, although it's unlikely that it will ever arrive in India.