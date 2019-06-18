2020 Rezvani Tank SUV: 1000 bhp, EMP protection and more make it perfect for apocalypse

Remember Rezvani Tank from 2017? The tough looking SUV with bulletproofing and a massive V8 is now all set to receive an upgrade. And how? It’ll now have 1000 bhp and protection from a nuclear explosion, lightning strike and solar flares. If this sounds far-fetched, you’re forgiven but Rezvani says the Tank will get military grade EMP protection. The new Tank looks rather similar to the previous one but look closer and you’ll see the roofline is now more angular and the bonnet has a more complex design as well. The new 2020 Rezvani Tank will debut this summer and sales will begin by this year end.

Rezvani says that the new Tank is completely new and shares now parts with the outgoing vehicle. Thanks to a body on steel frame design, a world-class suspension system designed in partnership with FOX racing suspensions, and massive off-road tyres, the Rezvani Tank will come with a serious off-road capability.

The optional TANK X will offer a 6.2L Supercharged V8 sourced from the Dodge Demon and further tuned to over 1,000 Horsepower. In addition to the list of standard features in the previous generation, Tank Military Edition will feature standard military grade EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) protection covering E1, E2 and E3 electromagnetic pulses to protect critical electronic systems.

For those not in the know, E1 blast of electromagnetic radiation can occur during an extreme event like a nuclear blast; the E2 pulse, which is similar to what takes place from a lightning strike, and E3 pulse, which is what happens during solar flares.

“The vision was to offer a fresh design for a purpose-built, rugged, off-road capable vehicle that was muscular, well proportioned, and brand new; as exciting to the eyes as it is to drive ” says CEO Ferris Rezvani. “The design was inspired by extreme off-road concepts typcially never seen on the road, but is completely street legal and ready for production to be able to be driven and enjoyed as a daily driver."

Rezvani is taking a deposit of $2500 (approximately Rs 1.75 lakh) if you wish to book a Tank for yourself but it is refundable.