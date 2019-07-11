2020 Renault Kwid spotted testing on Indian roads: To get new K-ZE styling

Renault India has been seen testing the 2020 model of their A-segment hatchback, the Renault Kwid which from the looks of it will feature new styling and is expected to come equipped with a BS6 compliant engine.

While there is no word officially from Renault on when the new Kwid will be introduced in India, a video on a social platform shows Renault India testing the upcoming small hatchback on Indian streets featuring new styling.

From the front, the 2020 Renault Kwid seems like it will feature similar styling trend found on the Renault K-ZE which is based on the same platform and is an EV version of the same car. The new styling will feature a new front grille similar to the one found on the K-ZE, while the headlamp assembly is an all-new split set up. Similar to what we find in new SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kona Electric, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector, the upcoming Renault Kwid will feature a similar split set up with the LED DRLs and turn indicators mounted in a sleek bezel on top, with the main headlamp assembly positioned lower on the front bumper. In profile, the car will remain the same, while the rear of the car will also see some revision in styling to bring is closer to Renault’s latest design language.

As for the powertrain, the Kwid is expected to come equipped with BS6 compliant engines. Currently, the Kwid is powered by a naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine which comes in an 800cc or in 1.0-litre capacity. The latter is also offered with a 5-speed semi-automatic AMT transmission as well. Renault will officially confirm the exact powertrain details closer to when the Kwid is ready for market launch.

