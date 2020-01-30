2020 Range Rover Evoque launched in India: Sleeker, better-equipped rival for BMW X3, Volvo XC40

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque has been launched today in India. The entry-level offering from the British marque has been priced at Rs 54.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover Evoque continues to stand as a rival for the likes of BMW X3, Volvo XC40, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The 2020 Evoque has been introduced in India in two variants namely S and R-Dynamic-SE. The company has said that the delivery for the diesel models is going to commence right away. However, deliveries for the petrol models will begin at a later stage.

The engine line-up of the new Range Rover Evoque includes a 2.0-litre, Ingenium diesel engine which is good for 178 hp along with 430 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 2.0-litre, Ingenium petrol engine which is capable of churning out 247 hp along with 365 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Also, both these engines are BS6 compliant.

In terms of design, the new Range Rover Evoque is a lot sleeker in comparison to the outgoing model. Its takes its aesthetic inspiration from its elder sibling, the Range Rover Velar. The baby Range Rover now get sleeker LED headlamps, a new mesh grille, new bumpers along with new LED tail-lamps and flush-fitting door handles. The overall proportions of the new Evoque are almost identical to the previous model.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque comes with a new 10-inch infotainment system that is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Talking about the styling of the cabin the same has been heavily borrowed from the Velar. On offer is Range Rover's ‘InControl Touch Pro Duo’ infotainment system which has an adjustable angle. Sitting below this is a second touchscreen panel which comes with two knobs. This touchscreen panel is used for air-conditioning system in addition to alternating between the different driving dynamics of the vehicle with the multiple drive models that the Evoque offers. Additional features include a fully-digital instrument cluster, 16-way adjustable seats among others.