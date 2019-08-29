2020 Porche Macan Turbo makes its global debut: Three-tenths faster than before

Porsche has raised the curtains off the latest iteration of the Macan Turbo. The new version has been heavily reworked and comes with styling in sync with the German carmaker's latest design language. The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo comes with a 2.5-litre, six-cylinder Biturbo engine. This new engine offers 20 per cent less displacement in comparison to the older motor but still manages to produce 10 per cent more power. Its power output stands at 440 hp with a maximum torque of 550 Nm and it can make the Macan Turbo do an 0-100 sprint in 4.3 seconds. Helping the aerodynamics of this car is the Turbo-specific front apron. In addition to this, the new Macan Turbo comes with a fixed rear spoiler that gets a double-wing design.

Both the turbochargers on the 2.9-litre V6 are mounted inside the V of the engine. The new engine produced 40 hp more than the older 3.6-litre, V6 motor. The same is paired to Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission and transfers power to all the four-wheels with the help of Porsche Traction Management. In order to provide better braking performance on the road, the 2020 Macan Turbo comes with Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) as standard across the trim levels. These brakes, which have been coated with tungsten carbide, promise less wear and produce 90 per cent less brake dust in comparison to the standard cast-iron brake disc.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo comes as standard with LED headlights which are offered with Porsche Dynamic Light System. The new Macan is offered with 20-inch alloy wheels along with 'Sport Design' side skirts and ORVMs. In addition to this, the new Macan comes with a sports exhaust system with silver twin pipes. On the inside, the new Macan Turbo comes with adaptive sports seats draped in leather upholstery which are 18-way electrically adjustable and comes with memory option as standard. Available as an optional extra if the GT steering wheel from the Porsche 911. The new Macan Turbo comes with a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and comes with 14-speaker BOSE sound system.