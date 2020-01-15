Volkswagen Motorsport India begins driver selection for 2020 Polo Cup: Here’s how to register

The 11th edition of Volkswagen's One Make series will be featuring the race-spec Polo which is heading for an unveil at the 2020 Auto Expo. And if you'd like to put your driving skills to the test, Volkswagen Motorsport India is inviting registrations from aspiring drivers for the selection process of the 2020 Polo Cup. With over 1,600 registrations in 2019, Volkswagen Motorsport received the highest number of registrations for drivers’ selection in Indian motorsport history. Head over to volkswagen.co.in/en/volkswagen-motorsport-india/championship.html to register.

The drivers’ selection process for the Volkswagen Championship has already begun. Aspiring drivers with a keen interest in motorsports can register themselves for the selection process on or before 20th January 2020. This edition of the Volkswagen Championship has already witnessed 1,300 registration entries and counting.

The two-day driver selection process scheduled on 25th and 26th of January 2020 at Ajmera Indi Karting Track, Mumbai will have Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, Rayomand Banajee, Driver Coach and Steve Hodges, Karting Expert as the jurors.

The process will comprise judging drivers on their overall driving skills which include consistency in performance, understanding of racing lines, lap times, driving attitude and ability to learn. The selection process will also include a fitness test that will focus on the overall capabilities of race drivers to secure their position on the grid of the One-make series.

“Volkswagen Polo is synonymous with a fun-to-drive experience, equipped with the highest safety standards and build quality that is needed on the race track. We’re extremely delighted to bring back this carline for the 11th edition of Volkswagen Motorsport’s One Make Championship. The team has made relentless efforts in training young talent and providing opportunities for global Volkswagen Motorsport standards. We encourage all those interested participants to come witness the Race Polo at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.