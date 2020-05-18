2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

The new 2020 Nissan Kicks will have a total of seven variants that include two options with an automatic gearbox. The manufacturer has launched the new BS-VI Kicks in seven colour options, along with three dual-tone ones.

By:Updated: May 18, 2020 2:46:24 PM

2020 nissan kicks price

2020 Nissan Kicks has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 9,49,990 (ex-showroom). The new Kicks comes seven variants, two engines with the option of manual or automatic transmission. Nissan has launched the sub-compact SUV in monotone and dual-tone colour options. The new Kicks comes with standard 2-year/50,000-km warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/1 lakh km. Besides the warranty, it gets a free road-side assistance subscription for two years which is available in over 1500 cities. For added convenience, Nissan is also offering a pre-paid maintenance service package at Rs 2,099 per year.

The new Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo Manual and CVT transmission has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 11,84,990 (1.3 Turbo MT) and Rs 13,44,990 (1.3 CVT). It will have a total of seven variants including two options in automatic gearbox.

new nissan kicks variant wise prices

In terms of safety features, Nissan has equipped the new Kicks with vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill start assist, and cruise control.

Nissan says that the HR13 DDT borrows cylinder coating technology from Nissan GTR for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency with 154 hp and 254 Nm torque. The turbo engine boasts Dual Variable Timing system that is helpful in reducing emissions and deliver higher toque at lower rpm. Nissan claims that the new X-tronic CVT is 40 percent more efficient than existing CVTs.

new nissan kicks

Also read: Nissan India offers customers to buy now, pay next year: Introduces ‘Job Loss Protection’ on EMIs

As a part of Nissan’s BS-VI upgrade, the new 2020 Nissan Kicks offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class-leading X-tronic CVT transmission, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, says. It further strengthens the company’s customer-centricity with high-value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness, he added.

The new Kicks will be available in six monotone colour options – Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, and Deep Blue Pearl. There will also be three dual-tone colour options – Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

