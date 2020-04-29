2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Another shot at Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos segment

Nissan India will make another attempt against the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta with a new turbo petrol engine with a CVT automatic transmission in the 2020 Nissan Kicks. Second times the charm?

After announcing plans to update the Datsun Redi-GO, Nissan India has confirmed that it will be reworking its compact SUV as well. The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be launched soon and it will feature a more powerful turbocharged engine equipped with a CVT automatic. Nissan calls this transmission the X-Tronic CVT.

Nissan India has announced that it will launch the 2020 Kicks SUV with the new HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine and it develops 153hp and 245Nm of torque. Nissan claims that the engine uses a similar kind of cylinder coating technology which was developed for its high-performance supercar – the GT-R. Nissan claims that the coating of the cylinders helps improve efficiency and performance. The engine will be equipped with Nissan’s CVT transmission which will offer an eight-step gear level function in ‘M’ mode.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “The all-new Nissan KICKS 2020 is built with Japanese engineering and technology and has high build quality with purposeful and intelligent technology with class-leading premium-ness. The New Nissan KICKS is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-Tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration,”

Although the Kicks will maintain its current feature and equipment offerings, an updated Nissan Kicks model was spied in Thailand with a new front facia design. Whether this model is going to be launched in India is not confirmed.

Spyshot of updated Nissan Kicks model in Thailand.

The new turbocharged petrol Nissan Kicks will pound for pound rival the Kia Seltos GT-Line and Hyundai Creta Turbo models. This variant of the Hyundai and Kia are both equipped with identical 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines which develop 138hp and 242Nm of torque. The Nissan Kicks offers better power and torque from the 1.3-litre against the 1.4-litre motor in the Seltos and Creta. However, the models from Korea offer twin-clutch automatics against the CVT in the Nissan. This competition in the compact SUV segment has just become more interesting.

Nissan India has not officially stated when the new Kicks is going to be launched. However, it is likely to take place soon after the lockdown is lifted. Nissan is also working on a smaller sub-compact SUV to rival the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is also said to arrive soon.

