2020 Nissan GTR: Godzilla gets new turbos, faster gearbox and more

The MY20 Nissan GT-R has been introduced with mechanical as well as aesthetic updates. The iconic sports car, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, comes with alterations that promise to improve its handling as well as increase its performance. The Nissan GT-R's 3.8-litre, V6 engine which is capable of producing 570 hp of power now comes with a set of new turbochargers. Nissan says that the new turbochargers will improve the GT-R's response at low RPMs because of an abradable seal, which provides tighter clearances along with a 5 per cent increase in efficiency. In addition to this, tweaks to the gearbox will ensure 0.15 second faster gearshift in the R-Mode.

The electronically controlled suspension on the MY20 Nissan GT-R has been re-worked in order to provide better cornering stability along with improved ride quality. Furthermore, the steering response has been made linear and precise. In addition to this, in order to increase the GT-R's stopping power and improve responsiveness during braking, a new brake booster has been equipped which provides an increased initial braking response with minimal pedal stroke.

The exhaust manifolds of the Nissan GT-R, which have been inspired by racing technology, are now offered with optimized turbo flange attachment points. These will allow for easy access during servicing preventing directing touching the exhaust manifold. To improve aesthetics, the updated GT-R now comes with titanium exhaust muffler which features titanium finishers that comes with blue tips.

With the MY20 update, Nissan has brought back the Bayside Blue colour for the GT-R. Also, the 2020 Nissan GT-R gets stylish new 20-inch, 20-spoke alloy wheels. On the Prestige trim, which currently comes with black, red and tan coloured interiors, the MY20 iteration now also introduces a new grey leather option. This replaces the Ivory colour scheme available on the previous iteration. The deliveries for the updated Nissan GT-R will commence from November this year.