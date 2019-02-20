2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied: New Tesla-like infotainment system and lots more!



Here’s how we think it works at Mercedes-Benz, being German and what have you, we believe that the day they launch a new car is a day they get back to working on a new one. In that light, it should come as no surprise that there's a new S-Class coming in 2020. The most recent spy shots of the S-Class reveal that the new Mercedes-Benz flagship gets a massive touchscreen in the centre. While the remainder of the cabin is still under heavy camo the size of the centrally placed touchscreen is just unavoidable. Something that we have seen in many of the outlandish electric concepts the large touchscreen unit seems to be button free and is likely to be gesture and touch-enabled, albeit with one single set of touch-sensitive buttons at the bottom of the screen much like modern Android phones.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the interiors has been hidden under layers of camouflage meaning that there is not a lot to talk about in terms of design. However, we assume that based around the new touchscreen the cabin will get a lot of new design tweaks to make for a better human-machine interface. We expect the centre screen to be the controlling unit for the car with a range of functions aside from media sharing.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz had revealed some details about the upcoming S-Class saying that it would look to the top-shelf Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept for inspiration. While it is expected to get a whole lot of polar bear friendly, ice-cap protecting technology expect both cars to debut with a good old V12 motor, naturally aspirated of course. As for India, we will have to wait till what is likely to be 2021 before we see this new S-Class on Indian Roads. Of course, Mercedes-Benz is also working on an all-electric version of the car that they are likely to call the EQ S. Which, once launched will be the flagship for the brand. Its likely to make it to global markets in 2022, and India the subsequent year!