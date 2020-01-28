2020 Mercedes Benz GLE LWB India launch tomorrow: Prices expectations of Audi Q7, BMW X5 rival

Mercedes-Benz is going to launch the long-wheelbase 2020 GLE SUV in India tomorrow. Not only is the new GLE bigger in comparison to the older model, but it also offers premium features as well. In terms of design, it takes some inspiration from the GLS SUV as well. The GLE comes with a bold front fascia with the traditional grille. The headlight gets twin LED daytime running lamps, LED tail-lamps. On the inside, the GLE is going to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, both of these units are fully digital. Not only this, but the new GLE will also get MBUX connected infotainment system and there will be a Burmester surround sound system

Under the hood, the 2020 LWB Mercedes-Benz GLE will be offered with three engine options. The diesel engine line-up of this SUV will consist of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that will be good for 256hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. In addition to this, there will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 330hp of power along with 700Nm of torque. The petrol derivatives of this SUV are going to be offered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that sheds out 367hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. The petrol version will also get a mild hybrid system.

We expect the prices of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE to start from Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of BMW X5 and the Audi Q7. Mercedes-Benz India will be coming up with a lot more post the launch of the new GLE as it will be launching the new CLA, GLA and GLS models in Q2 2020. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!