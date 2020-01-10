Bigger & better Mercedes-Benz GLE India launch date out: Here’s what to expect!

Days before the Auto Expo 2020, Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new GLE in the country on 28th January. When compared to its predecessor, the new GLE is only bigger in size but will be more premium as well. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to get a four-zone climate control system along with two 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The higher variants of the Mercedes-Benz GLE will get six-way adjustable rear seats along with an adaptive air suspension system and a 360-degree camera. Moreover, the SUV might also get electrically adjustable seats at the front along with all-LED headlamps and a panoramic sunroof. Not only this, the new GLE will also get MBUX connected infotainment system and there will be a Burmester surround sound system to cherish the audiophiles as well.

The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will get three engine options including two diesels and a petrol. The entry-level variant will get power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that will be good for 256hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. Besides, there will also be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 330hp of power along with 700Nm of torque. Last but definitely not the least, customers will also get an option of 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that sheds out 367hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. The petrol version will also get a mild hybrid system.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz GLE are expected to start at close to Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will rub shoulders with the likes of the BMW X5 and the Audi Q7 in the high-end luxury SUV segment. Mercedes-Benz India will be coming up with a lot more post the launch of the new GLE as it will be launching the new CLA, GLA and GLS models in Q2 2020. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!