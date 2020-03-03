2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Macan, X4 rival priced at Rs 62.7 lakh

The updated coupe roofed SUV from Mercedes-Benz will rival the likes of the BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan, the GLC Coupe is now offered in standard 300 and 300d forms in India.

In December 2019, Mercedes-Benz India launched the facelift and feature-loaded version of the GLC-Class in India. Now Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLC Coupe in India for a starting price of Rs 62.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLC Coupe is essentially the same SUV albeit with a sloping coupe-like roofline. The engine options available with the GLC Coupe in India are identical to the ones offered with the recently introduced standard GLC-Class.

The GLC Coupe facelift sets itself apart from the previous model with the help of all-new LED headlamps, newly restyled front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lamps, a new rear diffuser with redesigned exhaust outlets and the diamond pattern front grille. It also comes offered with on newly designed alloy wheels.

The interior of the GLC Coupe is kitted out similarly to the standard GLC model. Therefore it comes with a revised steering wheel design, and more importantly a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the brand’s MBUX. The MBUX offers an AI-enabled virtual assistant and an all-new user interface. This can be controlled by voice command, through the steering wheel or the touchpad and buttons on the centre console. The GLC Coupe will also come equipped with Mercedes-Me that allows multiple features of the car to be controlled remotely through a smartphone app.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the GLC Coupe in two standard trims that indulge the GLC Coupe 300 petrol and the GLC Coupe 300d diesel. Both engines have a 2.0-litre displacement and are four-cylinder turbocharged motors. The petrol motor develops 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the diesel generates 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both these engines are offered with Mercedes’s in-house developed 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The standard GLC Coupe models are priced at Rs 62.7 lakh for the 300 petrol, while the 300d 4MATIC diesel is priced at Rs 63.7 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, pan India.

