2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class launch tomorrow: All you need to know

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has recently been given a mid-life-cycle update for the global market and it finally arrives in India tomorrow. Mercedes-Benz has said that it will introduce a new model which is confirmed to be the 2020 model year version of the GLC-Class SUV which will be launched with a BS6 emission standard petrol and diesel engine.

For the 2020 model year update, both models have been given refreshed styling and uprated mechanicals. The standard GLC-Class is currently offered as the GLC 300 petrol and the GLC 220d diesel. For the new model, the variants offered are likely to be the same, albeit with newer generation engines.

The changes to the standard GLC include new front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, the LED High-Performance headlamps will now be offered as standard in addition to the all-LED tail lamps as well. The interior will also be refreshed with an updated design and new steering wheel, the new MBUX infotainment touchscreen system with an optional all-digital driver’s instrument cluster. Mechanically, the suspension in the new GLC has also been reworked.

The key thing to notice is that the GLC will be the first model in India which will feature the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX infotainment system. The new MBUX system will enable Augmented Reality navigation where the front-mounted camera records a video image of the surroundings and useful data is added to the image on the screen. Things like directional arrows and addresses will be shown to the driver.

Additionally, the MBUX also enabled the “Interior Assistant” which can be activated by the voice-activated key-word “ Hey, Mercedes’. The voice assistant is an interactive AI-enabled software that allows the driver to have a normal conversation with the system and it will perform certain tasks associated and commanded to it. Things like navigation, climate control and various other aspects of the vehicle can be controlled by the system. It also features gesture control where a camera in the overhead control panel monitors the movements of a hand of the driver or front passenger reaching for the touchscreen or the touchpad on the centre console and the display changes accordingly.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is currently priced at Rs 52.1 lakh (ex-showroom) We expect the new model to come with a slight premium over the existing price tag for the SUV.