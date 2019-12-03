2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched at Rs 52.75 lakh: MBUX infotainment debut in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2020 model year version of the GLC-Class which will be offered with petrol and diesel options. The new GLC builds on the older model but is a mid-life-cycle update or facelift which packs new features and technology that modernises the GLC-Class. It comes with Mercedes-Benz’s latest generation of engines which are not BS6 emission compliant, new suspension setup and the reworked cabin is equipped with the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX AI-enabled infotainment system with a virtual assistant.

The new 2020 GLC features reworked exterior styling, featuring new front and rear bumpers with a new front grille. The headlamps are high-performance LEDs which are offered as standard along with the all-LED tail lamps. The car sits newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels which are offered as standard.

The interior in terms of design has been reworked with new materials being used for for the trim panels. Additionally, GLC has been given a new multi-function steering wheel, as an option, the driver instrument cluster can also be equipped with the new all-digital screen unit. A new infotainment panel which is now a touchscreen for the first time and the screen size on offer goes up to 10.25 inches. The new infotainment system features the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX system which is the brand’s AI-enabled infotainment operating system which uses the internet to enable many smart features and the virtual assistant. The Virtual Assistant uses the wake-up command. ‘Hey, Mercedes’ and the driver can have a normal conversation with the system to command it to do various things like navigation, climate controls and other in-car based functions.

The system also enables Augmented Reality navigation where the front-mounted camera records a video image of the surroundings and useful data is added to the image on the screen. Things like directional arrows and addresses will be shown to the driver. The GLC with the MBUX also features gesture control by using a camera to monitor the hands of the driver or front passenger and change the screen accordingly.

The GLC will come with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. This engine, from the carmaker's OM 654 series, is capable of churning out 194 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes-Benz says that this engine can take the new GLC from 0-100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds. The India-spec Mercedes-Benz GLC gets 4Matic all-wheel-drive as standard across the range. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine on offer as well. This is from the carmaker's M 264 series, this engine is good for 197 hp of power along with 320 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes in 7.8 seconds. Both the engines will be paired to a 9G Tronic automatic transmission. Both these engines are BS6 compliant. The off-road suspension comes as standard with the new GLC.

The ex-showroom price of the GLC-Class are as follow:

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200: Rs 52.75 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200d: Rs 57.75 lakh