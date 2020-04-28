2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA launch around the corner: Compact-SUV now displayed on India website

The GLA-Class is expected to be launched in India soon as the German brand has displayed the vehicle on its India website.

Published: April 28, 2020 11:32:33 AM

Mercedes-Benz India has showcased the brand new GLA-Class crossover on its official website. The second-generation GLA is the smallest SUV model in its line up and uses the brand’s latest design language for all its SUVs. The GLA made its public debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and if you booked the car at the expo, you would have received a Rs 1 lakh discount.

The brand new GLA is based on the same MFA platform as the upcoming A-Class limousine. The all-new GLA although slightly shorter in length than the older model, it wider and taller and offers a longer wheelbase meaning space inside the cabin has been keenly worked upon. The new GLA features all-new styling for the entry-level SUV model with new multi-beam LED headlamps, new LED taillamps dual-exhaust tips all attached to a vehicle with SUV like proportions. In India, the GLA expected to come with 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Both motors will be channelling the power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes-Benz could offer an all-wheel-drive variant as well.

The interior of the GLA will also be brand new with a redesigned dashboard. It will feature a new touchscreen with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) that offers a host of new features with a  virtual assistant as well. With reworked dimensions, the GLA would now offer better cabin space. the wider footprint will result in improved shoulder room while the longer wheelbase would mean better legroom for rear passengers. The GLA will also offer a panoramic sunroof that will make the cabin feel airier allowing more light to enter.

The GLA is expected to be launched in June 2020 and is expected to carry a price tag around Rs 43-45 lakh (ex-showroom) and Mercedes-Benz had already started accepting bookings for the GLA at the 2020 Auto Expo. While there is no word on the 45 AMG option for the GLA as yet, it is likely to arrive in India at a later stage.

