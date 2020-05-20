2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased: Unveil on May 27

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible models will get their mid-life cycle update in a digital reveal, both of which are expected to arrive in India soon.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 6:36:39 PM

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift for the 2020 model-year made its global debut in March. Now the German automaker has teased images of the upcoming coupe and convertible models which are expected to be revealed on May 27. Mercedes-Benz will debut the 2020 E-Class Coupe and Convertible models in the form of a digital premiere as a traditional launch event is not possible with the coronavirus still at large.

Like the sedan, the E-Class Coupe and Convertible models will get styling upgrades with new headlamps, a new front grille, new front bumper for a brand are front facia. The rear will be different for the Convertible and Coupe model when compared to the sedan. Mercedes-Benz likes to differentiate its Coupe and Convertible models with a different rear design. The tail lamps on the upcoming E-Class Coupe and Convertible will be sleeker and the rear bumper will be housing the number/licence plate of the car, which on the sedan and wagon versions is accommodated on the boot door itself.

The two-door twins of the E-Class will feature the latest generation of the MBUX software with the visual assistant and will also include what Mercedes-Benz claims the most advanced driver assistance systems. Additional safety equipment that is offered in the latest sedan model is also expected to be included with the two-door model. The interior of the E-Class coupe and convertible are will feature a similar design and features with touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

Like before, the E-Class Coupe and Convertible are likely to come with the AMG E 53 version with the 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder engine that is good for around 430hp and 520Nm of torque. It will pair up with a 48v Hybrid system. Other petrol, diesel engine options are expected to arrive soon while the mad E 63 AMG versions will follow suit for both the Coupe and Convertible E-Class

 Mercedes-Benz India is expected to introduce the new E-Class facelift soon to rival the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES. As the E-Class is one of the most popular Mercedes models in India, the current generation is available as a long-wheelbase version only, and the new one is expected to be of similar stature. Mercedes-Benz has offered the E-Class Cabriolet in the past, both the droptop and coupe versions are expected to arrive in some form soon to the Indian market after the arrival of the sedan.

