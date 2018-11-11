2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class caught on test: What to expect from this E-Class based luxury sedan!

Hot on the heels of the launch of the latest generation facelifted C-Class in India, Mercedes-Benz global has already started work on the generation that will replace it. Most recently images of the next-generation car still in heavy camoflague have emerged online. This is perhaps the first time the new C-Class has been caught on the test and from the first appearance, the car still appears to be in the initial stages of prototype testing. That could explain why the bodywork on this car still seems very similar to the facelifted C-Class on sale at present. However in camo this heavy, it is likely that the new contours have been cleverly hidden by the camoflague.

A closer look reveals that most of the design elements on the test mule are far from production ready. The headlamps, the grille and even the tail-lamps seem like a placeholder for the parts that are yet to be finalized on. The ORVMs on the mule appears to be new but whether they will ultimately make it onto the new generation, it is quite frankly too early to confirm. The alloy wheels on the test mule are clearly, from the present generation of C-Class although these too are likely to change soon. The only solid design change that we can see from the present generation appears to be the slightly redesigned C-Pillar which seems to betray a slightly sleeker silhouette.

It is likely that the newest generation of Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be underpinned by an older E-Class platform ie the MRA2 platform. Based on this information we can confirm that the C-Class will be not only lighter but also be longer and possibly wider than the current version on sale. This is likely to translate to the interiors meaning that the new C-Class is likely to be the roomies C till date. Also expect more trickle-down technology for the C-Class, with more updates to the cabin in the form of a new infotainment system better instrumentation and perhaps a few more gadgety tricks. As for motors, at this point, it will be fairly difficult to pass judgment on what this car is likely to debut with but we suspect that a hybrid powertrain could be in the pipelines as well. This generation is likely to hit production in 2020, coming to India the year after that.

Image: Motor1.com