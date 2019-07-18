2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV and Coupe revealed: Gets a small power boost

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the facelifted models of the GLC 43 range including the SUV and the Coupe.

The Mercedes-AMG 43 range sits below the full-blown twin-turbo V8 powered 63 models. The GLC 43 and the GLC 43 Coupe both come with identical powertrain. Both are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. While the older model used to develop 367hp and 520Nm of torque, the folks at AMG say that a software tweak and bigger turbocharges for the motor to now allow it to churn out 390hp while the torque output remains the same.

Power is sent to the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system which is tuned to be rear-biased predominantly. Both vehicles can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds and will max out an electronically limited top speed of 25kmph. As for driving modes, Mercedes have done away with the ‘eco’ mode and introduced a new ‘Slippery’ mode with the GLC 43 twins. While ‘Comfort’, ‘Sport’, ‘Sport+’ remain as pre-determined driving modes, in addition to the customisable ‘Individual’ setting. In addition, the new models also get two driving programmes under AMG DYNAMICS with "Basic" and "Advanced" settings for electronic stability control. The former being available with ‘Slippery’ and ‘Comfort’ modes, while ‘Advanced’ is reserved for the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’.

As for equipment updates, the GLC 43 comes with a host of new features including Mercedes’ latest MBUX artificial intelligence-enabled infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays. While new-generation models get a new glass panel for the infotainment system, the GLC continues with the 10.2-inch display which is now a touchscreen unit. The instrument cluster now is an all-digital 12.3 inch TFT screen which is customisable like the C-Class. Additionally, Mercedes have also done away with the piano black panels in the GLC because the manufacturer feels it is prone to dust and scratches easily. Instead you get a carbon-fibre finished centre console. The new multifunction steering has been lifted from the latest C-Class, however, it does come with some new buttons and features to allow the driver’s eyes stay on the road.

The changes to the exterior include a surprise as the GLC 43 AMG will come with the Panamericana grille with the vertical-slat, which Mercedes earlier said it would keep reserved for the ‘63’ models. Other changes include a new sportier front bumper which looks similar to the GLC 63 AMG, while the headlamps are LED High Performance headlamp units borrowed from the latest facelifted standard GLC models. The rear has also been reworked with sportier styling given to the updated standard GLC.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz India continues to sell the previous model of the standard and 43 AMG version of the GLC range in India. The GLC 43 is only offered in its coupe form in the Indian market. The GLC facelift is expected to arrive in India soon, and Mercedes may introduce the new GLC 43 Coupe in India soon after. However, there is no confirmed timeline for these products to arrive at Indian shores at the moment.