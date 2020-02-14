2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol waiting period up to six weeks even before launch!

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings have officially begun at the company's dealerships across India. The new model will be launched in India sometime next week with official unveiling already done at Auto Expo 2020. Bookings for the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have begun at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Dealer sources of Express Drives have also confirmed that the new model already commands a waiting period of up to six weeks even before the launch. The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be launched with a petrol engine only and will get two transmission options. The BS6 compliant petrol engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 105 hp of power and 138 Nm.

Watch 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol video from Auto Expo 2020:

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in its BS6 avatar also gets some updates in order to look fresher than before. The new model features a revised grille along with new LED headlamps and tail lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels. The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get an updated Smartplay Studio infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car will also come with cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, along with keyless entry with a push-button start. Safety features on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt warning, rear parking sensors along with a high-speed alert system.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol is expected to be priced slightly higher compared to the existing model that currently retails at Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Brezza will continue to rival the likes of Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 in the segment. More details on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol including price will be out next week.

