Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to come equipped with the new Dualjet Dual-VVT petrol engine recently introduced with the recently updated Dzire. The Swift is expected to get a facelift soon and this image suggests that the changes will be quite subtle.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a mid-life cycle facelift for the Swift hatchback soon. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, its sedan sibling was launched with updated styling recently seeing the discontinuation of the diesel model. Now it seems that an image of the updated Swift has been leaked online. The single image which has been seen on Instagram suggests that the Swift will get only a minor styling tweak to the front facia.

The current generation Swift was introduced in India in 2018. Maruti Suzuki will be giving an update to the Swift for the 2020 model year. The image that surfaced online suggest that the Swift will remain largely the same as before. But the large front grille has been reworked for a new mesh pattern grille with a single slat which runs across the width of the grille. The bumper’s design at the front remains more or less the same with the fog lamps on either side, connected by a black trim that runs across the lower half of the bumper. However, a closer inspection shows that the chin of the bumper has been given a small tweak. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift could also feature a new set of dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheel design. In profile, the Swift would remain largely the same. As the image only shows the front of the vehicle, changes to the rear of the car are currently unknown, although subtle tweaks are expected.

The interior is expected to carry over the all-black, grey accented trim from the model currently on offer, with the Smart Play Studio 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the multi-function steering wheel, and more. With the recent update to the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki offered new features like cruise control, a coloured 4.2-inch TFT MID display in the instrument cluster, electronically adjustable and folding ORVMs, new exterior colour options, ESP and Hill Hold Assist for the automatic, larger brakes at the front and rear and dual airbags as standard. It is possible that Maruti could offer some if not all these new updates with the Swift as well.

Additionally, the updated Dzire was introduced with the K-Series 1.2-litre 4-cylinder Dualjet Dual-VVT petrol engine. This is also expected to be offered with the Swift when it arrives later this year. With this engine, the Swift will receive a power boost offering 88hp and 113Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox would be standard with an AMT semi-automatic as an option. While the image suggests that there would be a hybrid system on offer, the Swift in the Indian market would not feature the 12V Smart-Hybrid system. However, it is expected to receive the Auto-Stop Start function, like the Dzire. Like all Maruti models, the Swift will not feature a diesel option any longer in the BS6 era.

Source: Instagram

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.