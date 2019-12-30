2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift images leaked: Auto Expo debut likely

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the smallest premium offering from its Nexa network is an exception to the norm. Most of Maruti Suzuki’s compact models are extremely popular, however, the Ignis is the exception. While designed for urban buyers, millennials specifically as claimed by the manufacturer, the Ignis in India has seen most of its demand from Tier 2 and 3 cities. This was mostly due to the higher price tag that the Ignis initially was launched at. The diesel top of the line model reached all the way up to nearly Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, as the Ignis wasn’t much popular among Millenials, especially the diesel variant. The diesel powertrain options were eventually dropped by the manufacturer.

Now, there is a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift that is expected to arrive and the images have surfaced on the internet. The images show that the 2020 Ignis facelift is expected to get a styling refresh. The front grille has been redesigned and now have a bolder appearance, borrowing Suzuki’s new design that is found on the S-Presso. The front bumper on the Ignis facelift will also be reworked. The Ignis will shed its premium elegant styling for a more butch appearance with a bold front and rear bumpers. The fog lamp housing on the front and rear have also been redesigned. However, the overall silhouette remains unchanged, and so do the blacked-out rims.

Currently, there are no images of the interior to be able to comment any further on other changes that the Ignis is likely to see. However, the engine options are likely to feature the same BS6 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Swift with the option of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. As the price is the major factor in the popularity or lack-there-of for the Ignis, the dual-jet with the mild-hybrid system from the Baleno is unlikely to be offered with the updated Ignis when it finally arrives in India.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has been tightly lipped about their plans for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. However, we do expect that they will reveal the Futuro-E Concept. Additionally, we expect the manufacturer to debut updated models of the Brezza with a petrol engine. Now that these images of the Ignis have also been revealed, the manufacturer may showcase the updated Ignis at the event in February.

Source: Instagram