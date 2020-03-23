2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been given an update with a new BS6 compliant engine that the manufacturer claims makes it more premium The Dzire gets new features and safety equipment. But what does each variant have to offer? We list them in detail.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has recently been updated with the 2020 facelift for the third-generation model. The new update allows Maruti to discontinue the diesel offering and replace the older 1.2-litre engine with a new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre K12B Dualjet Dual-VVT engine that develops 90hp and 113Nm of torque. The engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual as standard with some variants having the option of a 5-speed AMT.

Design changes on the Dzire are quite limited as it only gets a new front facia with a new grille and bumper, new fog lamp housings and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Dzire with some more features like larger brakes all around, ESP and Hill-Hold Assist. Here is a detailed list of variants and their prices with what they have to offer with the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Dzire LXi (MT – Rs 5.89 lakh)

The base variant of the Dzire mostly comes equipped with the basic safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, tilt-adjustable steering wheels, a digital MID and 14-inch steel wheels. The LXi is the basic variant that Maruti offers with the Dzire, and it only comes with a manual. The AMT is not offered with this variant.

Dzire VXi (MT – Rs 6.79 lakh / AMT – Rs 7.32 lakh)

The Vxi is where things start to get interesting with the Dzire facelift. First, it gets the option of the automatic which comes with ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard with the 5-speed AMT. Along with that, it gets power windows, speed-sensing door locks and central locking, a tachometer for the driver, wood finish interior trim, steering mounted control, electronically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, height-adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable headrests at the front, and a 2-DIN audio player with USB, Aux and Bluetooth connectivity.

Dzire ZXi (MT – Rs 7.48 lakh / AMT – Rs 8 lakh)

The Zxi looks to be the best value for money variant of the Dzire. Both for manual and automatic variants, the new Dzire offers 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, anti-pinch and one-touch up/down driver’s window, push-button start/stop system with keyless entry, automatic climate control, rear defogger, electronically foldable ORVMs, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Dzire XZi+ (MT – Rs 8.28 lakh / AMT – Rs 8.8 lakh)

The additional features that the Dzire offers in the ZXi+ variant make it quite tempting. while the 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels look nice, more functional features in the ZXi+ include auto headlamp, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, rearview camera, along with new features like cruise control and a brand new coloured MID in the driver’s instrument cluster.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.