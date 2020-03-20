2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

The new Dzire has been launched with updating styling and a BS6 compliant petrol engine that claims fuel economy of up to 24.12kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire in India with a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dzire now drops the diesel engine and gets a1.2-litre Dualjet that made its debut in the Baleno. Additionally, Maruti has upgraded the new Dzire with the latest features that it offers in other models and also given a styling update to the sub-compact sedan.

The new Dzire will come powered by Maruti Suzuki’s K-Series 1.2-litre 4-cylinder Dualjet Dual-VVT petrol engine. This helps bump up the power on offer in the Dzire to 88hp and torque output maxes out at 113Nm. The engine will be available with a 5-speed manual and AMT semi-automatic transmission options. However, the Dzire does not get the ‘Smart Hybrid’ mild-hybrid system that is offered with the Baleno with the same motor, but it does get Auto Stop-Start function, thus, Maruti Suzuki claims that the Dzire has been ARAI certified to deliver a fuel economy of 23.26kmpl for the manual version and 24.12kmpl for the automatic.

The new engine in the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire now makes it BS6 compliant and the automatic version will be equipped with ESP and Hill Hold Assist. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has given the Dzire new larger brakes at the front and rear for improved stopping power, dual-airbags are standard in addition to the regular safety features as mandated by the government. Higher variants would also come equipped with a reversing camera as well.

When it comes to styling, the new 2020 Dzire features a reworked front facia with a single aperture front grille, chrome accents on the lower part of the front bumper and new diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. There are two new exterior colour options on the Dzire which are called Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.

Inside the cabin is where more changes would be found in the new Dzire. The new 2020 Dzire gets cruise control, a coloured 4.2-inch TFT MID display in the instrument cluster, electronically adjustable and folding ORVMs, and the new 7-inch-touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as before, but the new software combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services allowing the user to surf news feed, get the latest weather updates and use navigation with live traffic updates in addition to music. The wooden trim finish on the dashboard and steering wheel have also been updating to give the interior a breath of fresh air.

The variant wise prices of the new 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire are as follows

Variant

Price

Variant

Price

LXi

Rs 5,89 Lakh

Vxi

Rs 6.79 lakh

VXi (AT)

Rs 7.31 lakh

ZXi

Rs 7.48 lakh

ZXi (AT)

Rs 8 lakh

ZXi+

Rs 8.28 lakh

ZXi+ (AT)

Rs 8.8 lakh

