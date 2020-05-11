Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

While Mahindra Thar may stick to its roots when it comes to design but with modern finishing, it will in fact be an all-new vehicle from ground up with its new chassis and body panels.

By:Updated: May 11, 2020 12:38:56 PM
Photo: AutoWheeles India/Facebook

The upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar has been spotted yet again but this time though, it was seen wearing what looks like a white plastic that could indicate it’s heading to a dealership. This means that the picture shared by AutoWheels India/Facebook possibly shows a production-ready Thar. We’ve seen the Thar being tested wearing camouflage a number of times now. The new Thar has undergone a major overhaul in terms of styling and interior comfort and convenience as well. Expected to launch in the coming two-three months, the Thar would compete with the new Force Gurkha and later on with the Suzuki Jimny if it makes its way here by next year.

While the Thar is expected to look much more modern than the previous model, it will retain its original Thar appeal which quite frankly has been incredibly popular. While the Thar may stick to its roots when it comes to design, it will in fact be an all-new vehicle from ground up with its new chassis and body panels.

The Thar is likely to come powered by a 2.2-litre BS6 diesel engine that puts out 140 hp and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. There are also talks of an automatic transmission option that would likely join the line up later on. The other option for the engine could be a new mStallion 2.0-litre petrol unit.

Also read: Top upcoming SUVs worth waiting in 2020: Kia Sonet, Skoda Karoq, Nissan Magnite and more

The Thar seen so far sits on new five-spoke alloy wheels. As has been confirmed earlier, the Thar will come with the option of a factory-fitted soft or hard top roof.

Pictures that surfaced online earlier suggest the Thar will get an all-new dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and a brand new instrument cluster with a digital MID. In compliance with the latest safety norms mandated by the government, the Thar will come equipped with ABS, airbag, rear parking sensor, speed alert, and pedestrian crash norm compliant panels at the front of the vehicle.

