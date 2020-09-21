2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Distinguishing features on the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 will include customised badging with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard, and leatherette seats.

By:September 21, 2020 11:27 AM
new mahindra thar unveiled know specifications and features

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that the first very first of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be up for auction this week and the funds raised will be donated to select charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The registration for the online auction has been opened on auto.mahindra.com/events/all-new-thar-auction and the bidding will be held between 24th and 27th September 2020.

One buyer will be able to own the very first of the 2020 Thar and also contribute towards relief work related to COVID-19. The auction vehicle will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other features on the Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

As the launch of the new Thar closes in on 2nd October, Mahindra expects a lot of interest on the very first one. The first all-new Thar #1 will hence be auctioned to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a COVID-19 related charitable cause. Mahindra will donate an amount equal to the proceeds from the auction to the same charity, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd. said.

Also read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

The online auction will be conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW). The auction will be open to everyone and registrations can be made online. The prospective bidders will need to submit a refundable deposit for the auction. Bidding will be carried out by Ernst & Young.

The winning bidder will be able to choose from five variants and six colour options. They can also decide on their choice of charitable organisation from three options. These charitable organisations/funds are: Naandi Foundation, which works in the creation of sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors, Swades Foundation, which is working in the field of rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief programme, and PM Cares Fund.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture