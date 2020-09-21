2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Distinguishing features on the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 will include customised badging with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard, and leatherette seats.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that the first very first of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be up for auction this week and the funds raised will be donated to select charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The registration for the online auction has been opened on auto.mahindra.com/events/all-new-thar-auction and the bidding will be held between 24th and 27th September 2020.

One buyer will be able to own the very first of the 2020 Thar and also contribute towards relief work related to COVID-19. The auction vehicle will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other features on the Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

As the launch of the new Thar closes in on 2nd October, Mahindra expects a lot of interest on the very first one. The first all-new Thar #1 will hence be auctioned to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a COVID-19 related charitable cause. Mahindra will donate an amount equal to the proceeds from the auction to the same charity, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd. said.

The online auction will be conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW). The auction will be open to everyone and registrations can be made online. The prospective bidders will need to submit a refundable deposit for the auction. Bidding will be carried out by Ernst & Young.

The winning bidder will be able to choose from five variants and six colour options. They can also decide on their choice of charitable organisation from three options. These charitable organisations/funds are: Naandi Foundation, which works in the creation of sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors, Swades Foundation, which is working in the field of rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief programme, and PM Cares Fund.

