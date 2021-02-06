2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

Over 6,000 bookings for the new 2020 Mahindra Thar were made last month only, i.e. in January 2021. More details here!

By:Updated: Feb 06, 2021 10:51 AM
New-Mahindra-Thar-review

 

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar is a success and this is something quite expected keeping in mind the high popularity of this iconic Indian SUV. The off-roader has been raking in some impressive numbers and now, the company has announced that the new Thar has received over 39,000 bookings since the launch of the new 2020 model. Out of these numbers, 45 percent of the bookings have been made for the automatic variants. Hence, as one can see, automatic variants are one of the key reasons behind the success of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. It also goes on to show the high acceptance for automatic variants in the market and these are a big hit in today’s time when people want better convenience while driving their vehicles.

Watch our 2020 Mahindra Thar video review:

One good thing is also that automatic gearbox is on offer with both petrol and diesel engines of the Thar. Moreover, for the first time, the Thar gets a petrol engine that has certainly attracted many buyers towards the SUV. In addition, the company has revealed that over 6,000 bookings for the new 2020 Mahindra Thar were made last month only, i.e. in January 2021.

Apart from 2020 Mahindra Thar, the company’s popular subcompact SUV has also been raking in some impressive numbers. The Nexon, Sonet, Magnite rival has been receiving over 6,000 bookings per month in the third quarter of the current financial year or FY21. This can also be attributed to the festive season during which the sale of vehicles is generally high, given the multiple auspicious occasions.

In other news, Mahindra has recently recalled 1,577 units of the 2020 Thar diesel due to a possible fault in the camshaft. The units covered under the said recall have been manufactured between 7th September to 25th December, 2020. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

