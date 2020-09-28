2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India’s favourite off-roader!

Mahindra has started the online auction for the first unit of the Thar and the same is expected to be sold for a price of over Rs 1 crore. The amount will be used for charity purposes. The deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to start sometime next month and the vehicle is expected to be priced at a starting of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:52 AM

 

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar is all set to be launched on 2nd October. Ahead of the official launch of the second generation Thar, the company has revealed that the bookings of the same will open on 2nd October only. The new 2020 Mahindra Thar will be on sale in two engine options. These include a 152hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and also a 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel mill. Both these engines come with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a 4×4 system is on offer as standard. Moreover, a manual-shift transfer case with a low ratio is also standard across all engine options. Now coming to the variants of the new 2020 Mahindra Thar, the off-roader will be available in two trims namely AX and LX.

While the 2020 Mahindra Thar AX is targeted at off-road enthusiasts, the more premium Mahindra Thar LX trim is aimed at customers who want better creature comforts and do not want to compromise on the off-road fun at the same time. Moreover, the Mahindra Thar AX gets bits like mechanical locking differential, dual airbags at the front and a roll cage. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar LX gets an automatic gearbox option for petrol and diesel engines along with a diesel-manual version.

The premium variant also offers 18-inch alloy wheels along with a touchscreen infotainment system. In the meanwhile, Mahindra has started the online auction for the first unit of the Thar and the same is expected to be sold for a price of over Rs 1 crore. The amount that comes from the auction will be used for charity purposes. The deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to start sometime next month and the vehicle is expected to be priced at a starting of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

