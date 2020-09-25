Almost Rs 1 crore worth 2020 Mahindra Thar! Here’s what makes it so special

Distinguishing features on the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 will include customised badging with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard, and leatherette seats.

Mahindra Thar has been one heavily anticipated SUV in India and the excitement among fans speaks for itself even before the launch through a unique method the company has had for sale of the very first Thar. Mahindra is auctioning out the first unit and will be donating the proceeds to a charity that is working towards COVID-19 relief. The bidding for the Thar number 1 was started on 24th November and was due to conclude on 27th November but has now been extended to 29th November at 6 pm.

The current top bid for the model number 1 Mahindra Thar is at Rs 81 lakh by Tom Mannapurathu Joseph, Ernakulam. The next bid is set at Rs 81.25 lakh. All one has to do to be able to bid is to register online. Mahindra will launch the 2020 Thar in India on 2nd October.

The highest bidder will be the owner of the very first 2020 Mahindra Thar and also contribute towards relief work related to COVID-19. The auction vehicle will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other features on the Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle with the owner’s initials, serial number ‘1’ on a decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

The bid winner will choose from five variants and six colour options. They will also be able to choose which charity will be the proceedings be transferred to. The options include Naandi Foundation, which works in the creation of sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors, Swades Foundation, which is working in the field of rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief programme, and PM Cares Fund.

